Late Defensive Takeover Powers No. 13 Alabama To Comeback Win Over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The losing streak is over.

Alabama was staring down a third straight loss in the third quarter against Texas A&M, with the Aggies leading by three and driving. With the Crimson Tide's backs against the wall, Kane Wommack's defense took over, recovering a fumble and shutting down Marcel Reed to allow the offense to go win the game, 31-20.

It initially looked like the Crimson Tide would run away with the game early. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was picked off on two of his first three passes. The first, on the Aggies' opening drive, was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by the embattled Dijon Lee Jr. to give Alabama a 7-0 lead.

The second, no more than five minutes of real time later, did not lead to any Crimson Tide points as kicker Conor Talty missed his first field goal of the season, but it did paint a grim picture of the Aggies' offensive outlook.

And then, out of nowhere, a unit that had combined for just 12 points over its previous two SEC road games came to life, driving 80 and 75 yards, respectively, to score consecutive touchdowns. Talty responded with a season-long 47-yard field goal, but Alabama trailed in the first half for a third straight week.

Wommack's edge rushers continued to struggle, failing to sack Reed for the first three quarters. Reed has been a subpar SEC quarterback this season, but looked as comfortable as he has all year early against a defense that made his life easy for the majority of the game.

Keelon Russell led a Crimson Tide touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, finding Rico Scott for a 48-yard completion and Daniel Hill for a three-yard touchdown. Russell then threw a comical interception on the next drive, setting the Aggies up for a field goal to send the game to halftime tied at 17.

Reed put together another competent drive coming out of the break to set Texas A&M up with another field goal. Talty missed his second kick on the next possession, and Texas A&M got the ball back with a chance to take a two-score lead. From there, Alabama's defense finally took over, playing as dominant as it has all season over the final 20 minutes.

Reed fumbled on a fourth-down attempt in Alabama territory, Fatutoa Henry recorded two fourth-quarter sacks, and the secondary kept Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton in check. Texas A&M went three-and-out three times in a row after the fumble, and the Crimson Tide offense took advantage.

Russell found tight ends Marshall Pritchett and Kaleb Edwards for touchdowns to give Alabama a 31-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Russell's numbers (19-for-30, 311 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) were the best they have been in weeks, and Scott shattered his career highs with a six-catch, 156-yard day.

Texas A&M went three-and-out on a third straight drive, punting the ball away with 3:42 remaining. The Aggies did not get it back, as a 25-yard completion to Lotzeir Brooks and a couple of Daniel Hill first downs allowed Alabama to end the game in victory formation.

It wasn't perfect, and it wasn't all that pretty, but Alabama will enter its bye week with its College Football Playoff hopes alive. That's enough right now.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES.

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