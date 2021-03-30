Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

• University of Alabama Board of Trustees Approve Salaries for Nate Oats and Assistant Football Coaches

• Could the San Francisco 49ers Select Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft?

• Nick Saban Defends DeVonta Smith's Size: "He really plays this game really, really well"

• Dylan Moses Played Most of 2020 Season With Knee Injury

• Is a Reunion in Dallas in the Mix with Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II and Trevon Diggs?

• Alabama Softball Squanders Late Lead, Drops Series to No. 7 Kentucky

• John Petty Jr.: "I just always wanted to be known as a winner"

• John Petty Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

• In case you missed it: BamaCentral Courtside: UCLA 88, Alabama 78 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

• Softball: Kentucky 5, Alabama 4 (8 innings)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

158 days

Did You Notice?

• NBC.com's Peter King reported that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are attending Alabama's second Pro Day on Tuesday, during which Mac Jones is expected to throw again, over Ohio State's Justin Fields. However, our own Albert Breer in MMQB pointed out that 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, college scouting director Ethan Waugh and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello will all be at Ohio State. San Francisco recently traded up to acquire the No. 3-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

• Also from Breer, running back Najee Harris is expected to go through drills in Tuscaloosa.

• Per FootballScoop and other news outlets, Nick Saban is interested in hiring Drew Svoboda as special-teams coordinator. He was hired in that role at Memphis in January after three seasons at Rice.

• Kira Lewis Jr. had nine points and four assists as New Orleans beat Boston, 115-109.

• Alabama women's basketball player Ariyah Copeland has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. She led the Crimson Tide in blocks and was third in scoring.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.

March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.” – Nick Saban

