Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Grammar Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball vs Murray State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's Tennis at #9 Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., 5 P.M. CT

Women's Tennis vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT

Softball vs Texas, T-Mobile Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Gymnastics vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 pm CT, SEC Network+

WBB vs. Tennessee, SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, Nashville, Tenn., 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball at SEC Tournament: Alabama 74, Georgia 62

Did you notice?

Josh Primo had six points and five rebounds for the Spurs.

Alabama gymnastics commit Karis German will compete for Team USA at the DTP Pokal Mixed Cup.

Keon Ellis was named to the SEC Community Service Team as a representative of the Alabama basketball team.

Did you see?

Brittany Davis and Meg Abrams combined for 50 points in Alabama's 74-62 win over Georgia in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

183 days

March 4, 1939: Walter Merrill, a 220-pound sophomore tackle, drew praise from Coach Frank Thomas for his play during spring practice. Center Carey Cox is also performing well, says Thomas, while young back Jimmy Nelson is drawing cautious optimistic praises. "If he can learn to throw the ball, he might have the ability of Dixie Howell."

March 4, 2002: Director of Athletics Mal Moore officially launched the Crimson Tradition Fund, an initiative that ultimately raised more than $150 million for athletic facility upgrades. Nearly every facility was upgraded following the campaign, which was completed in 2006. It also served as a key precursor to eventually hiring Nick Saban as head coach of the football program.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Coach Moore is somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. First, for giving us the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and the great job he did on selling us on this University and what could be done here. Then, all of the support he has given to our program. He certainly deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the success we have had because of the way he sets the table and serves us so well. Most things that you would see, he has had some hand in making all of the athletic facilities what they are, first class in so many ways. More than that, he is a class gentleman, probably as fine as you are ever going to meet. He has been a great friend and his support has certainly been appreciated.” — Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this...