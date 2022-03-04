Live Updates: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Alabama vs. Georgia

Crimson Tide hopes to snap a five-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, and stay alive in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama women’s basketball is coming off 75-68 victory in the first round of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide advanced to face sixth seeded Georgia in the second round.

The Details

No. 21 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-8, 9-7 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (15-12, 6-10 SEC)

When: Thursday, March 3 | approximately 8 p.m. CT

SEC Second Round

Where: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville

TV: SEC Network (Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Steffi Sorensen)

Video Stream: SECN+

History: UGA 44-12

Last Meeting: W 72-68 (1/9/22). The Bulldogs have won five straight overall. Five of the last eight meetings have gone into overtime, but all were Georgia wins. The two teams last met in the SEC tournament in 2019.

The winning team will advance to face Tennessee at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday.

Alabama's Starting 5 Alabama Athletics G Brittany Davis G Hannah Barber Alabama Athletics G Megan Abrams University of Alabama G JaMya Mingo-Young Alabama Athletics F Allie Craig Cruce

Scouting the Bulldogs

Georgia is led by head coach Joni Taylor, a former Crimson Tide player and assistant coach.

Last year, she guided the Bulldogs to the SEC tournament finals for the first time since 2004. Georgia has won the SEC tournament on four occasions (1983, 1984, 1986 and 2001) and is looking for its third-straight appearance in the quarterfinals.



The Lady Bulldogs have played remarkably well away from home this year. Georgia boasts a 9-3 mark away from Stegeman Coliseum, with wins against Notre Dame and No. 2-ranked NC State.



Graduates Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison lead the Lady Bulldogs this season. The two All-SEC selections have topped Georgia in scoring a combined 23 times in 28 games during the 2021-22 campaign.



Another bright spot for the Lady Bulldogs over the last few weeks has been the play of freshman guard Reigan Richardson. She's scored in double figures in five of the last six games. She hit 60 percent from the field in a three-game stretch against Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, a former Miss Basketball award winner in the state of Alabama, is the daughter of former Crimson Tide quarterback Jay Barker.

This story will be regularly updated