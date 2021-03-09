Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2021

Today is … National Meatball Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Day 2 Results of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships:

Hunter Jaynes advanced to the finals of the platform event, taking 13th with 580.70 points over 12 dives

Jaynes tallied 269.00 points in prelims, taking 14th place, before totaling 311.70 points in finals to move up a spot

Halia Bower took 21st place off the women’s 3-meter with a score of 258.40 points in prelims

In case you missed it: Newly-Offered 2023 DB Ethan Nation Says Winning is What Separates Alabama

Did you notice?

Alabama assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson will be the coach of the Buffalo Bulls TBT team dubbed "Blue Collar U." The team will be seeking a $1 million cash prize in a five-on-five tournament:

Former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho is heading back west, having committed to play at UCLA.

Alabama soccer's McKinley Crone was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week:

Former Alabama offensive lineman Bill Searcy passed away at the age of 63:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

179 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.

March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.” — Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)

