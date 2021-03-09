All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Meatball Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Day 2 Results of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships: 

  • Hunter Jaynes advanced to the finals of the platform event, taking 13th with 580.70 points over 12 dives
  • Jaynes tallied 269.00 points in prelims, taking 14th place, before totaling 311.70 points in finals to move up a spot
  • Halia Bower took 21st place off the women’s 3-meter with a score of 258.40 points in prelims

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson will be the coach of the Buffalo Bulls TBT team dubbed "Blue Collar U." The team will be seeking a $1 million cash prize in a five-on-five tournament:
  • Former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho is heading back west, having committed to play at UCLA. 
  • Alabama soccer's McKinley Crone was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week:
  • Former Alabama offensive lineman Bill Searcy passed away at the age of 63:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

179 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.

March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.” — Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)

We’ll leave you with this …

January 11, 2021, Alabama running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
