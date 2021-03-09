Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Meatball Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
- Baseball: No. 24 Alabama vs South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day
Crimson Tide results
Day 2 Results of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships:
- Hunter Jaynes advanced to the finals of the platform event, taking 13th with 580.70 points over 12 dives
- Jaynes tallied 269.00 points in prelims, taking 14th place, before totaling 311.70 points in finals to move up a spot
- Halia Bower took 21st place off the women’s 3-meter with a score of 258.40 points in prelims
Bama Central Headlines …
- In case you missed it: Newly-Offered 2023 DB Ethan Nation Says Winning is What Separates Alabama
Did you notice?
- Alabama assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson will be the coach of the Buffalo Bulls TBT team dubbed "Blue Collar U." The team will be seeking a $1 million cash prize in a five-on-five tournament:
- Former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho is heading back west, having committed to play at UCLA.
- Alabama soccer's McKinley Crone was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week:
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Bill Searcy passed away at the age of 63:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:
179 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.
March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.” — Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)