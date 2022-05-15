Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Rowing: Big 12 Championships; Austin, Texas; 9 a.m. CT

Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 3 p.m. CT; SEC Network

Baseball: No. 20 Auburn 6, Alabama 4

May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.

“Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.

