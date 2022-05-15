Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Chocolate Chip Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Rowing: Big 12 Championships; Austin, Texas; 9 a.m. CT
- Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 3 p.m. CT; SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: No. 20 Auburn 6, Alabama 4
Did you see?
Alabama at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
111 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.