Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2021

Rowing: For the second-straight season, Alabama rowing placed second at the Big 12 Championships, medaling in all four races Saturday morning on Decker Lake. The Crimson Tide earned 141 points for a second-place finish, only trailing Texas’ 167 as the Longhorns earned the league’s automatic qualifying bid for the NCAA Championships. Tennessee (3rd – 133) was the only other team to finish above the 100-point mark. Alabama medaled in all four races, placing second in the First Varsity 8+, First Varsity 4+ and Second Varsity 4+ and third in the Second Varsity 8+. The Tide’s Brittany Hill, Claudia Mecchia, Rebekah Stewart, Darcy Jennings and Izzie Gonzales earned All-Big 12 accolades.

Track and Field: The Alabama track and field men took second and the women were third at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships this weekend. The Crimson Tide men tallied 109 points, while the women totaled 116 points. It was the Alabama men’s best SEC outdoor finish since also finishing second in 1985 and the highest for the women since winning the title since 1994.

May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall. — Bryant Museum

“Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has every known.” — Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.

