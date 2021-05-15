Troy Punter Jack Martin Announces Commitment to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As another day passes, another college football player is transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Former Troy punter Jack Martin announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that he will be leaving his Trojans and traveling across the state to play in Tuscaloosa.

Now a junior, Martin played 23 games for Troy over the last two seasons, handling both punts and kickoffs. As a punter, Martin averaged 46.1 yards per kick. In addition to Troy, Martin also fielded offers from South Alabama, Florida International and Grambling State before joining the Trojans in 2019.

"First off, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me in my life and all of the blessings he has provided me," Martin said in his tweet. "Without him, none of this would be possible.

"Secondly, I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for the constant support they have given me. I would also like to thank the rest of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me during my football career.

"Lastly, I greatly appreciate the amount of help my one and only kicking coach, Brian Jackson, has given me.

"I am thankful for the opportunity that I have been given, and with that being said, I am continuing my football career at The University of Alabama! #RollTide"

With the addition of Martin to its roster, Alabama now has six kickers on its roster. Alongside Martin will be punters Charlie Scott and Sam Johnson, place kickers Will Reichard and Chase Allen along with punter/place-kicker Ty Perine.