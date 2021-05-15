Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Troy Punter Jack Martin Announces Commitment to Alabama

The junior punter averaged 46.1 yards per kick for the Trojans in 23 games played
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As another day passes, another college football player is transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Former Troy punter Jack Martin announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that he will be leaving his Trojans and traveling across the state to play in Tuscaloosa.

Now a junior, Martin played 23 games for Troy over the last two seasons, handling both punts and kickoffs. As a punter, Martin averaged 46.1 yards per kick. In addition to Troy, Martin also fielded offers from South Alabama, Florida International and Grambling State before joining the Trojans in 2019.

"First off, I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me in my life and all of the blessings he has provided me," Martin said in his tweet. "Without him, none of this would be possible.

"Secondly, I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for the constant support they have given me. I would also like to thank the rest of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me during my football career.

"Lastly, I greatly appreciate the amount of help my one and only kicking coach, Brian Jackson, has given me.

"I am thankful for the opportunity that I have been given, and with that being said, I am continuing my football career at The University of Alabama! #RollTide"

With the addition of Martin to its roster, Alabama now has six kickers on its roster. Alongside Martin will be punters Charlie Scott and Sam Johnson, place kickers Will Reichard and Chase Allen along with punter/place-kicker Ty Perine.

Alabama rowing
All Things Bama

Alabama Rowing Places Second at Big 12 Championships

Jack Martin
All Things Bama

Troy Punter Jack Martin Announces Commitment to Alabama

ASWA
ASWA

ASWA 2021 Convention/Banquet Newsletter

Forney
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2021

Isaac Odugbesan took first place in the indoor SEC Championships on Feb. 27, 2021, in the shot-put with a throw of 20.50 meters.
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Adds Two More SEC Individual Titles

SEC_AlabamaKentuckyGC2007
All Things Bama

Hemphill's Historic Home Run Sends Alabama Softball to SEC Tournament Final

Tyler Ras
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Series Opener at LSU, 2-1

Brandon Turnage, Alabama practice, Nov. 24, 2020
All Things Bama

Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage Announces Transfer Location