Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Visit Your Relatives Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: With Successful SEC Softball Tournament, We Are Seeing a Light at the End of a Dark Tunnel

Crimson Tide results

Men's golf: 13th at NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Ok.

The Alabama men’s golf team concluded the opening two rounds of play at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Stillwater Regional, ending the day with a team total of 28-over par 604 (310-294). The 54-hole NCAA Regional, which is typically played by 18-hole rounds across three days, was forced move to 36 holes Monday due to the threat of inclement weather in the extended forecast. Alabama began on the 10th hole of the par 72, 7,502-yard Karsten Creek Golf Course and could never get its momentum turned around after a 4-over par combined total of the first hole of the day.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: at NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Ok., 10 a.m

Did you notice?

Alabama men's and women's indoor track and field teams are both ranked top-10 nationally after the SEC championships:

Should former Alabama standout Robert Horry be in the NBA Hall of Fame?

Mark Ingram II will wear No. 2 with the Houston Texans:

Speaking of the Texans, the team officially announced the signing of former Crimson Tide defensive back Shyheim Carter. He recently spent this spring on staff as a grad assistant for Alabama:

Marlon Humphrey's outfit stole the show at the Preakness over the weekend:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

109 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 18, 1979: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went back to Texas for a reunion with his 1954 Texas A&M team, the famed squad taken to Junction, Tex., for what was termed a "football boot camp." Only 27 players returned from the Junction to play for Texas A&M and 23 of those were at the reunion.

May 18, 1979: While Bryant was out of town, the Birmingham News reported that the league coaches were picking Alabama to repeat as SEC Champions, but only two Bama players received "best awards." Dwight Stephenson was listed as the "best offensive lineman" and Major Ogilvie the "best blocker in the SEC."

May 18, 1988: Marquis Johnson was born in Orlando.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"They had to put up with my stupidity. I believe if I had been one of those players, I'd have quit, too." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to Time magazine in 1980 on how he treated the Junction Boys at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this ...