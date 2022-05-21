Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2022
Today is ... Armed Forces Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., All Day
- Baseball: Alabama vs No. 5 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Softball: Alabama vs Stanford (NCAA Regional), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Golf: Crimson Tide Women’s Golf is Tied for Eighth Place Through 18 Holes at NCAA Championships
- Softball: Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0 (NCAA Regional)
- Baseball: Alabama 8, No. 5 Arkansas 6
Did you see?
Alabama Baseball clinched a berth in the 2022 SEC Tournament.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
105 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, were famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I've often said that it took a lot of courage to go back into that tank and get that soldier. But all of the things he did after losing his sight, they took real courage." — Alston Callahan, development director at the Eye Foundation Hospital, about Charley Boswell in his New York Times obituary in 1995.