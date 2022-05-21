Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Armed Forces Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Baseball clinched a berth in the 2022 SEC Tournament.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

105 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, were famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I've often said that it took a lot of courage to go back into that tank and get that soldier. But all of the things he did after losing his sight, they took real courage." — Alston Callahan, development director at the Eye Foundation Hospital, about Charley Boswell in his New York Times obituary in 1995.

We'll leave you with this...

Crimson Tide Women’s Golf is Tied for Eighth Place Through 18 Holes at NCAA Championships

By University of Alabama sports information
Alabama Baseball Clinches SEC Berth, Downs No. 5 Arkansas 8-6

By Joey Blackwell
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Game 2)

By Joey Blackwell
Patrick Murphy Provides Update on Lexi Kilfoyl as Alabama Begins Tuscaloosa Regional

By Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama Softball Wins, but Offense Still Struggles

By Edwin Stanton
Tuscaloosa Regional Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Chattanooga

By Katie Windham
Alabama Men's Basketball Announces Summer Foreign Tour

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Isaiah Bond

By Joey Blackwell