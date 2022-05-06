Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Nurses Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis vs UCF, NCAA Regional Championships, Miami, Fla., 9 a.m. CT
- Softball vs No. 23 Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
120 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.
May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal