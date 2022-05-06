Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2022

Today is... National Nurses Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis vs UCF, NCAA Regional Championships, Miami, Fla., 9 a.m. CT

Softball vs No. 23 Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

Baseball vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you see?

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

120 days

May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Special to BamaCentral

May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal

We'll leave you with this...