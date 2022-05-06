Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Bryant Museum

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Nurses Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis vs UCF, NCAA Regional Championships, Miami, Fla., 9 a.m. CT
  • Softball vs No. 23 Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
  • Baseball vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you see?

Nick Saban and Landon Collins
Alabama football 2022 graduating class

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

120 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

Don McNeal with the Miami Dolphins
Don McNeal

May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal

We'll leave you with this...

Miles Kitselman
Recruiting

Report: Alabama Adds JuCo Tight End to 2022 Signing Class

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson
Recruiting

2024 DL Champ Thompson 'Smiling From Ear to Ear' After Receiving Alabama Offer

By Joe Pickren5 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Greg Sankey The One to Watch During Critical Juncture of College Sports

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Nick Saban and Landon Collins
All Things Bama

Ninety-One Alabama Student-Athletes to Graduate During Spring 2022 Commencement

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Dayne Shor
All Things Bama

Alabama Freshman OL Dayne Shore Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Kaylee Tow celebrates an out
All Things Bama

Kaylee Tow: From Fearless Freshman to Alabama's Fifth-Year Leader

By Katie Windham16 hours ago
Najee Harris in Mexico
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Ticket Master
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: In Honor of May the Fourth ...

By Anthony SiscoMay 5, 2022