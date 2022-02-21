Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Presidents Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Xavier with 9-4 Win

• Jordan Stephens Walk-Off Home Run Sends No. 2 Alabama to Third Run Rule Win of Weekend

• Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Texas A&M in Double OT

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 21-27, 2022

• How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16

• Crimson Tikes: FOUR!

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's golf: Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All day
  • Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY Live Scoring 

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice? 

• Alabama women's lacrosse defeated Auburn on Sunday. 

• Alabama head coach Kristy Curry met up with long-time Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair at mid-court pregame. 

• Curry shared the vibes from the plane as Alabama headed back after the overtime victory, the Crimson Tide's fifth SEC win on the year. 

Did you see?

Celebration after Jordan Stephen's walk-off home run against Middle Tennessee
Celebration after Jordan Stephen's walk-off home run against Middle Tennessee

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener: 

194 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announces a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“They don’t know, 'Come here!,’ from, 'Sick ’em!,’ yet. We’ll get that straightened out.” – Joe Kines

We'll leave you with this...

