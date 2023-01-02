Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 2, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... World Introvert Day and National Science Fiction Day, which makes it fine to say "Please leave me alone so I can read Neil Gaiman." 

Actually, it's ok to say that on any day.  

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Tennessee 89, Alabama 76

• Najee Harris had 22 carries for 111 rushing yards (his first 100-yard rushing game of the season) and an impressive receiving touchdown, but it was Minkah Fitzpatrick who made the play to seal the Steelers' win over the Ravens with an interception. 

• Can we now call Landon Collins' comeback with the Giants complete? Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs went over 2,000 scrimmage yards, becoming just the second Crimson Tide player to do so in an NFL season (Derrick Henry), Amari Cooper had two touchdown receptions, safety Xavier McKinney was back in the starting lineup after a seven-game absence from a broken hand and helped the Giants clinch a playoff spot.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000. It included a provision guaranteeing him a lifetime pension of $5,000 a year from the Jets.

January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

We'll Leave You With This:

