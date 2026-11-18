TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 5-0.

Alabama basketball took care of its opening-season stretch of five home games, capping it off with a 109-91 win over Kennesaw State.

Antoine Pettway's homecoming set the tone for a fun, high-energy night at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams played quickly, the Owls did enough to feel good about themselves, and Alabama still controlled the game. The Crimson Tide hit just eight three-pointers, but lived in the paint to the tune of 42 points inside and 56 free-throw attempts.

Here are three observations from the game:

Different player every night

Five different players have led Alabama in scoring through five games:

Sam Houston State: Drew Fielder and London Jemison (15)

Arkansas State: Qayden Samuels (17)

Oakland: London Jemison (20)

Seton Hall: Amari Allen (24)

Kennesaw State: Aden Holloway (19)

Brandon Miller was the alpha in 2023. It was Mark Sears in 2024 and 2025. Last year, it was Labaron Philon (with Holloway a close-ish No. 2). Does Alabama have one this year? More importantly, does Alabama need one?

What is this offense's ceiling if there are a solid eight different players who could explode on any given night? Allen has shown an ability to take over every aspect of a game. Holloway can and will shoot the lights out. But what does the regular threat of an outburst from Jemison, Samuels, Jaxon Richardson, Cole Cloer, etc., do for this team?

A lot of opposing coaches will have the misfortune of finding out this year.

Drew Fielder's quiet impact

Fielder left his mark on the game.

I never particularly noticed him out of position on boards. Alabama doesn't need him to be the guy to grab them as much as it needs him to use his frame to prevent opponents from doing so, particularly on the defensive end.

As long as he does that, while continuing to set solid screens and hitting his threes at a consistent clip, Alabama's happy with the investment it made in Fielder this offseason.

What happens when Anderson Diaz puts it all together?

I'm sold on Diaz.

Oats has praised his defense early, and it has absolutely looked better than it should for the 6-foot-2 freshman, who should be a senior in high school right now. He's poked balls away, looked competent off screens, and, all in all, avoided being a liability.

That was my biggest question mark on Diaz coming into the season, so the fact that he's held up defensively brightens my outlook on the New Yorker. The offense is going to come together. Specifically, he'll start driving with more confidence, and his placement on lobs will improve.

Diaz is going to be a very important player for this Alabama team as one of just two rotational players under 6-foot-6. Don't be fooled by the unimpressive numbers — the early showings bode very well for the rest of his season.

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