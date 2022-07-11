Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cheer Up the Lonely Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

54 days

Did You Notice?

Wide receiver Tyler Harrell is excited for Alabama fans to see him play for the Crimson Tide this fall:

Collin Sexton has a pretty intense offseason workout regimen:

And JD Davison had his face and body scanned so that he could be added as a player in NBA 2K:

July 11, 1953: While making just his second major-league start, former Crimson Tide pitcher Al Worthington shut out Brooklyn, 6-0. It was a record-book performance in two ways: It was also his second shutout, tying the mark held by Boo Ferriss of the Boston Red Sox in 1945, plus he snapped the Dodgers’ major-league record streak of 39 consecutive games with a home run.

July 11, 1956: Former Crimson Tide cheerleader Sela Ward was born in Meridian, Miss.

July 11, 1986: Athletic director and head coach Ray Perkins told reporters that Alabama football was set to officially open its new office building. The public would be invited to tour the building July 14. Originally, the football staff was supposed to move into the 66,000 square foot building in February, but delays in construction postponed the move.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“For Alabama to win another BCS championship." — Sela Ward’s character on "CSI: New York” when asked what she wishes for after seeing a shooting star.

We’ll leave you with this …