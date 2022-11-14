Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 14, 2022
Today is ... National Seat Belt Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's and Women's Tennis: TuscaBama Cup Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Crimson Tide Results
No results.
Read More
Did You Notice?
- Happy belated birthday to assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway!
- Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones record his first touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Happy belated birthday to recruiting director for women's basketball Colsten Thompson!
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.
November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.
November 14, 1998: DeVonta Smith, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide, was born in Amite City, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.” — Joe Paterno
We'll leave you with this...
JD Davison throwing it down for the Maine Celtics