Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 14, 2022

Men's and Women's Tennis: TuscaBama Cup Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones record his first touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.

November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

November 14, 1998: DeVonta Smith, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide, was born in Amite City, La.

"He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.” — Joe Paterno

JD Davison throwing it down for the Maine Celtics