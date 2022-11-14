Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Seat Belt Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's and Women's Tennis: TuscaBama Cup Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Crimson Tide Results

No results.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Happy belated birthday to assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway!
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones record his first touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Happy belated birthday to recruiting director for women's basketball Colsten Thompson!

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif. 

November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

November 14, 1998: DeVonta Smith, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide, was born in Amite City, La. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.” — Joe Paterno

We'll leave you with this...

JD Davison throwing it down for the Maine Celtics

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White (17) during the fourth quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to Victory

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) reacts with wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

By Mason Smith
Ja'Corey Brooks at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators

By Anthony Sisco
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Out After Emergency Appendectomy

By Christopher Walsh
Mark Barron game cover, Mississippi State, Nov. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Mason Smith