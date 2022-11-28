Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball was pretty pumped after upsetting No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in quadruple overtime:
  • Josh Jacobs had a monster day for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 40-34 OT win over the Seattle Seahawks:
  • And if you want a big hat, Brian Robinson has a connection:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.

November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.

We'll leave you with this...

Charles Bediako dunks vs North Carolina
