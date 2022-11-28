Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 28, 2022

Today is ... National French Toast Day

Alabama basketball was pretty pumped after upsetting No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in quadruple overtime:

Josh Jacobs had a monster day for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 40-34 OT win over the Seattle Seahawks:

And if you want a big hat, Brian Robinson has a connection:

November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.

November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.

