Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Men's Basketball vs No. 1 North Carolina at the PKI

On Sunday, Alabama men's basketball will face No. 1 North Carolina for the first time since 2019. The Crimson Tide and the Tar Heels will be playing in the Phil Knight Invitational's third-place game after both accomplishing a 1-1 record in their first two games of the tournament.

No. 18 Alabama downed No. 12 Michigan State in the opening round, but then fell to No. 20 UConn in resounding 82-67 fashion. North Carolina downed Portland 89-81 in the first round, but then lost to Iowa State 70-65.

Both teams' second-round losses were the first of the season for each program.

Pregame

Today's officials: Gerry Pollard, Darron George, Deldre Carr.

Starting five for North Carolina:

Starting five for Alabama:

Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch: Alabama vs North Carolina

Who: No. 18 Alabama (5-1) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (5-1)

When: 2:30 p.m,. CT, Sunday

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Tar Heels lead 8-4 as the Crimson Tide has lost three straight. The last Alabama win against UNC was 101-93 during the 1989-90 season.

Last Meeting: Alabama and North Carolina last played exactly three years ago from Sunday, in the first round of the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The No. 6 Tar Heels won, 76-67. With Alabama trailing by three early in the second half, UNC went on a 14-2 run that lasted just over six minutes. The Tar Heels, which led the nation in rebounding margin, owned a huge 60-31 advantage on the boards. John Petty Jr. led the team in scoring, finishing with 23 points on the strength of 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. also added 20 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in the loss. It was his third 20-point game of the season.

Last time out, Alabama: After climbing back from a 15-point first half deficit, turnovers proved to be too costly as No. 20 UConn defeated Alabama, 82-67. The Crimson Tide committed a season-high 21 turnovers, after committing five on its first seven possessions.

The Huskies went on a 14-0 run midway through the half to take control, and while Alabama continued to chip away, and tie the game on several occasions Connecticut went on 16-1 run to pull away for good. Brandon Miller scored a team-high 18 points. Jaden Bradley scored a season-high 12 points. UConn shot 87.5 percent (21-24) from the free-throw line.

Last time out, UNC: Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016. Grill was averaging 7.7 points and had made just 4 of 24 3-point attempts for the season entering the game. But he couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc, hitting a pair of big 3s to spark Iowa State's late rally. His deep fadeaway jumper just inside the 3-point line with 1:40 left gave Iowa State a 63-61 lead and the Cyclones did just enough at the free throw line in the final minute to close out the upset victory. Grill's previous career high was 27 points while playing for UNLV in the 2020-21 season against Alabama. He also hit seven 3-pointers in that game.