Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 12, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 18 Alabama 3, North Alabama 0

Did you Notice?

With his pick-six against the Bengals on Sunday, former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the NFL with the most defensive touchdowns since 2018. Catch up on everything former Crimson Tide players did in the Week 1 of the NFL here like Tua Tagovailoa connecting with Jaylen Waddle, OJ Howard scoring two touchdowns with his new team and turnovers galore on defense.

Entering his 12th season in the NFL, but first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Julio Jones had three catches for 68 yards, including this 48-yard connection with Tom Brady.

Alabama soccer improved their home winning streak to 10 games with the 3-0 win over North Alabama Sunday night.

September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

