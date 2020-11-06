Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 6, 2020

Today is ...National Nachos Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Handing Out Alabama Midseason Awards and the Most Important Statistic Moving Forward

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's tennis: vs Four-in-the-Fall (Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt), All Day

Women's golf: at Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga., All Day

Swimming and diving: at LSU, 4 p.m (CT)

Soccer: at Auburn, 6 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The Crimson squad beat Grey, 6-4, during the first day of the Fall World Series for Alabama baseball. The opening half of the two-day event featured strong pitching performances from Landon Green and Brock Guffey. Green got the start for the Gray squad, tossing 3.0 scoreless frames with three punchouts. Guffey entered in relief for Crimson and was dealing. The junior struck out five across his 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

Crimson’s offensive output was highlighted by a two-run home run from Jackson Tate. The junior contributed two hits, two RBI and a pair of runs in game one to go with his roundtripper. The Gray team registered a pair of extra-base hits with both Sam Praytor and Will Patota doubling in the game. The double was part of Patota’s game-high three hits.

Per numerous reports, the NBA is slated to start its season back up on Dec. 22

Jk Scott had three punts on Thursday Night Football in the Green Bay Packers 31-17 win over the San Fransisco 49ers. He averaged over 51 yards a punt for a total of 154 yards.

New Englands Patriots running back Damien Harris is ready to reunite with New York Jets defensive tackle on Monday Night Football:

Alabama baseball received a commitment from Iowa Western pitcher Jake Leger:

Former Crimson Tide soccer standout Merel Van Dongen scored the winning goal for Athletico Madrid over Sociedad Deportiva Eibar.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.

November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.

November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best." LSU hasn’t defeated Alabama at home since.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 6: "This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have." — Nick Saban after the loss at LSU on this day in 2010.

