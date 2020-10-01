SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Homemade Cookies Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was taken off IR and returned to Rams practice:
  • Former Crimson Tide tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner, Desirae Krawczyk, make their doubles debut at the French Open on Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m (CT).
  • Alabama basketball target 2021 elite guard JD Davison is set to make his college decision on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is in a heated battle with the Auburn Tigers for this in-state standout.
  • Damien Harris returned to New England Patriots practice on Wednesday.
  • The Titans-Steelers game will either be played on Monday or Tuesday night.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."

October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 1: “Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.

We'll leave you with this ...

