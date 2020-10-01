Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2020

Today is ... National Homemade Cookies Day

Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was taken off IR and returned to Rams practice:

Former Crimson Tide tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner, Desirae Krawczyk, make their doubles debut at the French Open on Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m (CT).

Alabama basketball target 2021 elite guard JD Davison is set to make his college decision on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is in a heated battle with the Auburn Tigers for this in-state standout.

Damien Harris returned to New England Patriots practice on Wednesday.

The Titans-Steelers game will either be played on Monday or Tuesday night.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."

October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 1: “Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.

