Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2020
Tyler Martin
BamaCentral Headlines
- All Things Bama Podcast: Where the Crimson Tide Needs to Improve Plus Assessing SEC Quarterbacks After Week 1
- Alabama Safeties Coach Charles Kelly, DL Christian Barmore and TE Major Tennison All Slated to Return Against Texas A&M
- In case you missed it: Practice Report: Alabama Gearing Up To Welcome Texas A&M to Tuscaloosa This Weekend
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was taken off IR and returned to Rams practice:
- Former Crimson Tide tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner, Desirae Krawczyk, make their doubles debut at the French Open on Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m (CT).
- Alabama basketball target 2021 elite guard JD Davison is set to make his college decision on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is in a heated battle with the Auburn Tigers for this in-state standout.
- Damien Harris returned to New England Patriots practice on Wednesday.
- The Titans-Steelers game will either be played on Monday or Tuesday night.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."
October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Oct. 1: “Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.