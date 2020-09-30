Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker

Week 4 of the NFL season figures to be an interesting one if for no other reason other than the strong contrasts various teams are experiencing.

On one hand, as the NFL enters October and closes the first quarter of the 2020 season, teams are scoring points and touchdowns at unprecedented levels.

NFL teams have combined to score 281 total touchdowns, 273 offensive touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) and 2,446 total points, all the most in NFL history through Week 3.

The Packers are averaging the most points scored per game (40.7), with the Seahawks (37.0), Bills (31.0), Ravens (30.3), Chiefs (30.3) and Falcons (30.0) all averaging at least 30.

It's also resulted in a lot of comebacks, including three teams overcoming deficits of at least 10 points to win last week. In 10 of 48 games this season, a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win, tied with the 1987 season (10) for the second-most such games through the first three weeks in NFL history. Only the 2011 season (11) had more.

In 18 games this season, teams have come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter. On three occasions, a team has come back to win after trailing by at least 17 points at any point. That’s one game per week on average.

Meanwhile, the league issued the following statement:

​"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

Week 4 NFL Schedule

Thursday's game (All times CT)

Denver at New York Jets, 7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday's games

Arizona at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Indianapolis at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Dallas, noon (Fox)

New Orleans at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Minnesota at Houston, noon (Fox)

Seattle at Miami, noon (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Washington, noon (CBS)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday's game

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Matchup of the Week

The two teams that have had the most former Crimson Tide players of late square off, and they just happen to be 45 minutes apart. Baltimore is visiting Washington on Sunday.

The Ravens have defensive back Anthony Averett, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, guard D.J. Fluker, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Mark Ingram II, with wide receiver DeAndrew White on the injured list.

The Washington roster has defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, linebacker Ryan Anderson, safety Landon Collins, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne and wide receiver Cam Sims. Linebacker Reuben Foster is on the injured list, and offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher in on the practice squad.

Week 4 Notes

• Wide receiver Amari Cooper had nine catches for 86 yards last week for Dallas. He had eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown catch in his last game vs. Cleveland (2018 with Raiders). Copper is aiming for his third in row vs. the Browns with eight-plus catches and 125-plus receiving yards, and his third straight at home with 90-plus receiving yards.

• Derrick Henry rushed for season-high 119 yards and two touchdowns last week, his seventh game with 100-plus rushing yards and two-plus rushing touchdowns since 2018, the most in the NFL. He's rushed for 115-plus yards in three of his past four games. Henry has also rushed for 517 yards (129.3 per game) and four touchdowns in his past four games at home. The Tennessee Titans running back leads the NFL with 319 rush yards this season.

• Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for team-high 71 yards last week. He has 914 scrimmage yards (114.3 per game) and seven rush touchdowns in eight career home games. Jacobs is tied for second among AFC running backs with three rushing touchdowns this season.

The Bama in the NFL Database

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Team

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams