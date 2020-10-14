SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … Be Bald and Be Free Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • T.J. Yeldon scored his first touchdown since 2018:
  • Alabama released its latest edition of Season Stories recapping this past weekend's game against Ole Miss:
  • Mac Jones caught up with Paul Finebaum on SEC Network:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 14, 1978: Kindal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

