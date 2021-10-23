Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Football: Alabama vs Tennessee (Homecoming), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio, Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Swimming & Diving: The Alabama men defeated Birmingham-Southern 194-91, while the women come out on top 201-85.

Alabama basketball's dunk contest at Tide Tipoff was quite a spectacle:

Former Alabama wing and rookie New Orleans Pelican Herbert Jones picked up his first career start on Friday night:

And Collin Sexton led the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with 33 points in his team's 123-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets:

17 days

October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety. A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum

October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.

"Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.” – Nick Saban after defeating Tennessee, and his former assistant coach Derek Dooley, on this date in 2010, 41-10.

