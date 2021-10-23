Video from Alabama's Homecoming Pep Rally

Nick Saban and the Alabama football leadership team were among those who addressed the crowed ahead of the homecoming queen announcement.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It was a night full of fanfare on the quad on the campus of the University of Alabama as the school hosted the homecoming pep rally and bonfire for the first time since 2019.

The most anticipated moment of the night, the announcement of homecoming queen, was dragged out until over an hour into the pep rally.

To the disappointment of a large portion of the crowd, Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts did not win homecoming queen. Instead the honor went to Tuscaloosa's McLean Moore. The election was decided via votes from the student body on Tuesday.

Fouts ran representing the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee on the platform of "Be the Blessing."

Before the announcement, the Million Dollar Band played songs to lead the crowd. This year's Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade, Alabama football alum Rashad Johnson spoke the crowd and shared his journey from walk-on to all-American and what the University of Alabama means to him.

Nick Saban and the football leadership team also took some time to encourage the crowd to be loud for tomorrow's game against Tennessee. Even though he's only a sophomore, quarterback Bryce Young was the first member of the leadership team to step up to the microphone. Saban has previously talked about how this year's leadership team skews towards more of a younger side.

Other players on the leadership team that spoke were Jordan Battle, Evan Neal, John Metchie III, Will Anderson Jr., Jaylen Moody, Major Tennison, Daniel Wright, Josh Jobe, Henry To'oTo'o, Labryan Ray and Brian Robinson Jr.