Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 24, 2021

Today is October 24

Volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats

Soccer: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., Noon CT, ESPNU, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Wallace-Hanceville (Fall Ball), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Louisiana (Charity Exhibition), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener:

16 days

October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

October 24, 2009: This happened …

"I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

