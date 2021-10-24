    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 24, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Author:

    Today is ... National Food Day

    Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

    Newsletter

    YouTube Channel

    There’s also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

    BamaCentral Headlines

  • Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats
    • Soccer: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., Noon CT, ESPNU, Live Stats
    • Softball: Alabama vs Wallace-Hanceville (Fall Ball), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT
    • Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Louisiana (Charity Exhibition), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    Did you notice?

    • Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o was sure to meet up with his former Tennessee teammates after the Crimson Tide's victory over the Volunteers:
    • Nick Saban seemed to enjoy the win over Tennessee just as much as everybody else wearing crimson and white inside Bryant-Denny Stadium:
    • And Alabama softball was presented its SEC title rings presented to them during Saturday night's game:

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener:

    16 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

    October 24, 2009: This happened …

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    "I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

    We'll leave you with this:

    O.J. Howard, Tennessee game program, Oct. 24, 2015
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 24, 2021

    48 seconds ago
    102321_MFB_Team_Tennessee_JH7255
    All Things Bama

    Instant Analysis: No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

    2 hours ago
    102321_MFB_YoungBr_Tennessee_JH7321
    All Things Bama

    Bryce Young Flashes Another Element to his Game

    3 hours ago
    Nick Saban leads Alabama out on the field, 2019
    All Things Bama

    What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

    3 hours ago
    Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
    All Things Bama

    What Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said After His First Game Against Alabama

    3 hours ago
    Christian Harris vs Tennessee, Oct. 23, 2021
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Football Effective on Third Down in 52-24 Victory Over Tennessee

    3 hours ago
    102321_MFB_RobinsonJrBr_Tennessee_JH7355
    All Things Bama

    Notebook: Nick Saban Addresses Status of Agiye Hall After Tennessee Win

    3 hours ago
    102321_MFB_YoungBr_Tennessee_JH8159
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Lights Up Tennessee in Fourth Quarter, Wins 15th Straight Over Volunteers

    4 hours ago