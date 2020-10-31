SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 31, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Caramel Apple Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

  • Soccer: No. 8 Texas A&M 2, Alabama 0
  • Volleyball: No. 4 Florida 3, Alabama 0
  • Track and Field, Cross Country: With the clock reading 19:46.5, Mercy Chelangat crossed the finish line to capture the individual women’s crown at the Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships. Chelangat’s victory in the 6k Friday morning at the University Club marked just the fourth individual winner in UA cross country history and first since 1993. As a team, the women continued their season of excellence in the Crimson and white with a runner-up result, tallying 57 points to mark its best team finish since 1994.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams continued to make strides for the New York Jets:
  • Former Alabama defensive end A'Shawn Robinson was activated to the Los Angeles Rams' 53-man roster:
  • Crimson Tide swimming and diving picked up another commitment for the 2022 class in Delaware state champion Mackenzie Brandt:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala.

October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia.

October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game winner

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America." — Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore

We’ll leave you with this …

