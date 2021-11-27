Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
The Iron Bowl!

BamaCentral Headlines

Alabama Rebounds with 80-71 Win Over Drake at ESPN Events Invitational

Juwan Gary, Noah Gurley Lineup Switch Pays Dividends for Alabama Basketball

Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Western Carolina, 77-43

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett

Recruiting Corner: Alabama, Auburn Battling Over Elite 2022 Prospects

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Drake at the ESPN Events Invitational

2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 15

Crimson Tikes: Define Naughty

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Western Carolina 43
  • Men's Basketball at ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama 80, Drake 71
  • Volleyball: Ole Miss def. Alabama, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.

• Alabama volleyball celebrated Abby Marjama and Sarah Swanson on Senior Night. The Crimson Tide (10-19, 2-15 SEC) lost in three sets to Ole Miss at Foster Auditorium. Marjama was second on the team with seven kills and five digs while Swanson led the net defense with three solo blocks against the Rebels (20-8, 9-8 SEC). Brooke Slusser had 20 assists and Dru Kuck 11 digs.

• Kira Lewis Jr. scored 10 points and Herb Jones had eight to help the New Orleans Pelicans pull off a 98-97 victory at Utah. A Devonte' Graham 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining was the difference.

• There's an interesting story developing out of New York with the Giants. Head coach Joe Judge knows who his play-caller will be this week after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired, but has refused to identify him. Most believe it will be former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens, but Judge is making the Eagles guess until the teams line up on Sunday (see video).

November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn met for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.

November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.

Julio Jones on Sports Illustrated cover, Nov. 20, 2017
