2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores and Schedule: Week 15
Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated throughout the night, with next week's schedule added when available):
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-2) at Hueytown (12-1)
Clay-Chalkville (13-0) at Mountain Brook (12-1)
CLASS 5A
Andalusia (9-4) at Pike Road (12-0)
Fairview (12-1) at Pleasant Grove (11-1)
CLASS 4A
Jackson (11-2) at Vigor (12-1)
Oneonta (12-1) at Madison Aca. (12-1)
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Aca. (10-3) at Catholic-Montgomery (13-0)
Piedmont (11-2) at Saks (12-1)
CLASS 2A
Highland Home (8-5) at Clarke Co. (11-2)
Mars Hill Bible (10-3) at Cleveland (11-2)
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (12-0) at Brantley (12-0)
Wadley (12-1) at Pickens Co. (11-2)
AHSAA State Championships
(Protective Stadium, Birmingham)
Dec. 1
CLASS 7A
Thompson (12-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (13-0), 7 p.m.
Last Week's Scores
CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn 17
Thompson 35, Hoover 10
CLASS 6A
QUARTERFINALS
Clay-Chalkville 50, Gardendale 44 (OT)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16
Hueytown 46, Opelika 10
Mountain Brook 30, Pinson Valley 0
CLASS 5A
QUARTERFINALS
Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14
Fairview 44, Parker 27
Pike Road 42, Faith-Mobile 0
Pleasant Grove 49, Center Point 21
CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINALS
Jackson 24, Handley 23
Madison Aca. 35, Good Hope 28
Oneonta 56, Brooks 28
Vigor 26, American Chr. 10
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6
Montgomery Aca. 28, T.R. Miller 0
Piedmont 43, Winfield 14
Saks 14, Fyffe 7
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Clarke Co. 14, B.B. Comer 7
Cleveland 39, Southeastern-Blount 8
Highland Home 15, Lanett 14
Mars Hill Bible 42, Spring Garden 19
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Brantley 20, Keith 14
Pickens Co. 60, Decatur Heritage 46
Sweet Water 41, Maplesville 7
Wadley 27, Woodland 0
The Super 7 set to be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on December 1-3.
AISA
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
CLASS AAA
Pike Liberal Arts 41, Tuscaloosa Aca. 21, Pike Liberal Arts (12-1) wins title
CLASS AA
Autauga Aca. 52, Escambia Aca. 35, Autauga Aca. (13-0) wins title
CLASS A
Lowndes Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6, Lowndes Aca. (11-3) wins title