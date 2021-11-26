Throwback Crimson Tikes: Define Naughty

Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Define Naughty

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

You better watch out!
You better not cry
You better not pout, I'm telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town ...

Crimson Tikes: Ho Ho Hold On Now

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Read More

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Roast Beast
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Define Naughty

11 seconds ago
Greg McElroy, game cover Auburn, Nov. 26, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 26, 2021

7 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Explains his Costly Technical in Loss to Iona

11 hours ago
112521_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Iona_RS4509
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Unable to Hold off Iona, Falls 72-68

12 hours ago
Jamarion Miller
Recruiting

Jamarion Miller Flips from Texas to Alabama, Shuts Down Recruitment

15 hours ago
Alabama vs Iona at the NCAA tournament, March 20, 2021
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Iona at ESPN Events Invitational

12 hours ago
Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Defensive End Colby Wooden

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Nick Saban yelling
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Nick Saban's Right, You Know?

18 hours ago