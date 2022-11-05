Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis: at ITA Fall National Championship
  • Men's Tennis: at SEC-Big 12 Challenge, CCB Collegiate Invitational, Box ScoreRecap
  • Swimming and Diving: at LSU
  • Football: Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m. CT, Baton Rouge, La, Live Audo

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis: The Alabama men’s tennis team concluded day one with a doubles win Friday at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Also competing this weekend, UA’s Joao Ferreira captured a win at the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.
  • Swimming and Diving: The Alabama men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La. Friday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium. The Crimson Tide broke four LSU pool records on the way to the wins. The No. 6-ranked Alabama women won 182-118 while the No. 15 men outscored the Tigers 155-139. The women won the opening relay and seven individual races, while the men won both relays and eight individual races.
  • Softball: Alabama softball played its eighth and final game of the fall season Friday night under the lights at Rhoads Stadium, beating Emory 14-1 in 10.0 innings of play. Eleven Crimson Tide players combined for 19 hits, including multi-hit performances from Kali Heivilin, Lauren Esman, Jordan Stephens, Abby Duchscherer, Ally Shipman and Emma Broadfoot. Stephens and Duchscherer were each 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs while Broadfoot was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs driven in. In the pitching circle, Jaala Torrence got the start, pitching 4.0 perfect innings with eight strikeouts, while Alex Salter and Montana Fouts combined for 6.0 innings in relief with 11 Ks.

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama swept LSU in regards to swimming:
  • And the Frozen Tide continued its hot streak:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 5, 1977: Fullback Johnny Davis tallied 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, 24-3. Alabama had 26 first downs to the Tigers’ seven. "We are the threshold of being a great football team," Coach Paul Bryant said. – Bryant Museum

November 5, 2016: Alabama’s defense didn’t allow LSU to run an offensive play within the Crimson Tide 30-yard line as it pulled off a 10-0 victory in Baton Rouge. Jalen Hurts had 114 yards on 20 carries including a 21-yard touchdown run. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards. The Tigers finished with 125 total yards.

“We've got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors. When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight." —Nick Saban after shutting out LSU 10-0 on this date in 2016.

