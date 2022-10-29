Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Today is ... National Oatmeal Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Landfall Tradition, Wilmington, N.C.

Women's Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Rowing: Alabama at Head of the Black Warrior River, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT, Live Results

Softball: Alabama vs Wallace State (Fall Ball), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT

Softball: Alabama vs Birmingham-Southern College (Fall Ball), Tuscaloosa, Ala., Noon CT

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Southern Illinois (Charity Exhibition), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama baseball wrapped up its fall exhibition slate on Friday evening at Plainsman Park, squaring off with the Auburn Tigers. Luke Holman got the start for the Crimson Tide and followed up last weekend’s outing with another impressive performance. The sophomore tossed 2.0 scoreless, hitless frames while posting three strikeouts. Riley Quick also contributed 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and issuing a walk while punching out three. Colby Shelton highlighted the Alabama offense, bringing in three runs on an RBI-double. Joining Shelton with doubles were Andrew Pinckney and Ed Johnson, while Caden Rose tripled, and Will Hodo homered against the Tigers.

Cross Country: For the first time in program history, the Crimson Tide swept the Southeastern Conference team championships Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course, in Oxford, Miss. The Alabama women used a dominant 36-point performance to win its first SEC title in 35 years Friday morning, while the men hung tough to score 59 points for the win.

Women's Golf: The Alabama women’s golf team finished the opening round of play at the Landfall Tradition Friday, ending the day in 12th overall with a team score of 5-over par 293. The Crimson Tide played well throughout a majority of the day, remaining under par as the team approached its final few holes of the first round. However, Alabama combined to shoot six-over par over the final three holes of the day to result in the team’s opening round score.

Women's Tennis: The Alabama women's tennis team picked up numerous wins on Friday’s first day of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Petra Sedlackova and Ola Pitak each went 2-0 in their singles matches to lead the Crimson Tide on day one.

Did You Notice?

Shelton State LHP Tate Robertson announced that he is transferring to Alabama:

Alabama soccer celebrated defender Sasha Pickard's birthday:

And Alabama softball spent the afternoon with kids from the Shoals United Stars:

October 29, 1977: Tony Nathan rushed for 115 yards on only seven carries, including a run of 59 yards for a touchdown during Alabama's 37-7 rout of Mississippi State, the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The other Crimson Tide touchdowns were on a 1-yard runs by Donnie Faust and Johnny Davis, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Rutledge to Keith Pugh, and a 22-yard run by Steadman Shealy.

October 29, 2005: Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall set an Alabama receiving record to lead 35-3 victory over Utah State. Hall finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, becoming the first Crimson Tide receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions (he had 10 for 139 yards against Tennessee). At the time, Alabama was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the BCS standings.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He's all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.” – Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger (2003-05)

We'll leave you with this...