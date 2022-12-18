Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Norfolk State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90 (C.M. Newton Classic)

Did you Notice?

  • Bills fans were sure to welcome Tua Tagovailoa to a warm, 30-degree Buffalo:
  • Justin Thomas' swing continues to be a thing of beauty:
  • And another Bama on Bama crime took place today in the NFL:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Lee Roy Jordan cover, Sports Illustrated Dec. 18, 1972

We'll Leave You With This...

JoJo Earle, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

JoJo Earle Announces Transfer Destination

By Mason Smith
121722_MBA_MillerBr_Gonzaga_JH0844
All Things Bama

Despite Loss, Brandon Miller Shines against Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) looks for an opening in the Crimson Tide's 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

By Austin Hannon
Alabama head coach Nate Oats vigorously protests an offensive foul called against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) while playing Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in the C.M. Newton Classic.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Leaves Legacy Arena with Another Loss

By Katie Windham
121722_MBA_BradleyJa_Gonzaga_JH0826
All Things Bama

Alabama Falls to Gonzaga in the C.M. Newton Classic, 100-90

By Mason Smith
Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Sharpe the day before the Sugar Bowl.
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: Bonus, 1964 Alabama vs. Ole Miss

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban, Bryce Young at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
All Things Bama

Young, Anderson Jr. playing in Sugar Bowl is important to Saban, college football

By Austin Hannon