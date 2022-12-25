Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Merry Christmas!

• This was a very interesting discussion on social media. For those who don't remember, Antonio McDyess was the second-overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. 

• From the Denver Broncos: How Kareem Jackson is honoring the memory of Demaryius Thomas

• On Saturday, Derrick Henry became one of only seven running backs in NFL history to rush for 8,000-plus yards and score at least 75 touchdowns in his first 100 games. If he played in a gold-weather city, his nickname might be "Snowplow."

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

