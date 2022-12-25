Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Today is …

Merry Christmas!

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• This was a very interesting discussion on social media. For those who don't remember, Antonio McDyess was the second-overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft.

• From the Denver Broncos: How Kareem Jackson is honoring the memory of Demaryius Thomas

• On Saturday, Derrick Henry became one of only seven running backs in NFL history to rush for 8,000-plus yards and score at least 75 touchdowns in his first 100 games. If he played in a gold-weather city, his nickname might be "Snowplow."

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

Not Alabama-specific, but something that prompts the same response from everyone ...