Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Job Action Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Soccer: Alabama vs South Carolina (SEC Championship), Pensacola, Fla., 1 p.m. CT, Live Stats
    • Men's Tennis: Alabama at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif., All Day
      • Alabama at SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day
      • Alabama at CCB Collegiate Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Men's Tennis: Alabama men’s tennis players German Samofalov and Roan Jones recorded wins in doubles, while also winning their respective singles matches Saturday at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.
    • Volleyball: Mississippi State def. Alabama 26-24, 25-21, 25-11.

    Did you Notice?

    • Keon Ellis scored his first G League bucket:
    • Herb Jones recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 124-121 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks:
    • And women's wheelchair basketball also picked up a win over Charlotte:

    On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

    November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.

    November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.

    November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best." After that moment, LSU hadn’t defeated Alabama at home until Saturday's 32-31 OT loss.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have." — Nick Saban after the loss at LSU on this day in 2010.

    We'll leave you with this...

    LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
