Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs South Carolina (SEC Championship), Pensacola, Fla., 1 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif., All Day

Alabama at SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day



Alabama at CCB Collegiate Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: Alabama men’s tennis players German Samofalov and Roan Jones recorded wins in doubles, while also winning their respective singles matches Saturday at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Volleyball: Mississippi State def. Alabama 26-24, 25-21, 25-11.

Did you Notice?

Keon Ellis scored his first G League bucket:

Herb Jones recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 124-121 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks:

And women's wheelchair basketball also picked up a win over Charlotte:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.

November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.

November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best." After that moment, LSU hadn’t defeated Alabama at home until Saturday's 32-31 OT loss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have." — Nick Saban after the loss at LSU on this day in 2010.

