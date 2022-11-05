Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 10 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The sun will set in the western sky, and it will once again be night time in Death Valley.

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 10 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are both coming off bye weeks and ready to make a statement about who will win the SEC West.

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates.

(most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

Bryce Young getting ready. Nick Saban said the bye week was beneficial in getting Young back to full health.

Oatis just did some explosive drills off the leg in warmups.

BamaCentral

Jaheim Oatis is participating in early stretches with his left leg heavily taped. The freshman DL did not play against Mississippi State.

Alabama’s first batch of specialists and receivers has taken the field for early warmups and stretches.

Nick Saban arrived for his pregame stroll about two hours before kickoff here in Death Valley.

Today's officials

Referee: Ken Williamson



Umpire: Michael Moten



Linesman: Stephen Ray



Line Judge: Mickey Branson



Back Judge: Michael Watson



Field Judge: Daniel Gautreaux



Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis



Center Judge: Joel Moenkhoff

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at LSU

When: 6 p.m. CT, November 5

Where: Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 55–26–5

Last Meeting: Alabama beat LSU 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryce Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. John Metchie III came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Will Anderson Jr. led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Henry To'oTo'o tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with Phidarian Mathis (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.

Last time out, Alabama: The Tide bounced back from a loss to defeat Mississippi State 30-6 during homecoming.

Last time out, LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.