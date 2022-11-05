Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 10 LSU

Updates, stats and analysis from Tiger Stadium as the Crimson Tide and Tigers square off in a top-10 matchup at the top of the SEC West standings.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The sun will set in the western sky, and it will once again be night time in Death Valley. 

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 10 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are both coming off bye weeks and ready to make a statement about who will win the SEC West. 

Live Updates

(most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

  • Bryce Young getting ready. Nick Saban said the bye week was beneficial in getting Young back to full health.
  • Oatis just did some explosive drills off the leg in warmups. 
  • Jaheim Oatis is participating in early stretches with his left leg heavily taped. The freshman DL did not play against Mississippi State. 
  • Alabama’s first batch of specialists and receivers has taken the field for early warmups and stretches.
  • Nick Saban arrived for his pregame stroll about two hours before kickoff here in Death Valley. 
  • Today's officials
    • Referee: Ken Williamson
    • Umpire: Michael Moten
    • Linesman: Stephen Ray
    • Line Judge: Mickey Branson
    • Back Judge: Michael Watson
    • Field Judge: Daniel Gautreaux
    • Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis
    • Center Judge: Joel Moenkhoff

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at LSU

When: 6 p.m. CT, November 5

Where: Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 55–26–5

Last Meeting: Alabama beat LSU 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryce Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. John Metchie III came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Will Anderson Jr. led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Henry To'oTo'o tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with Phidarian Mathis (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.

Last time out, Alabama: The Tide bounced back from a loss to defeat Mississippi State 30-6 during homecoming.

Last time out, LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

