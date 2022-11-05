Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 10 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The sun will set in the western sky, and it will once again be night time in Death Valley.
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 10 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are both coming off bye weeks and ready to make a statement about who will win the SEC West.
Pregame
- Bryce Young getting ready. Nick Saban said the bye week was beneficial in getting Young back to full health.
- Oatis just did some explosive drills off the leg in warmups.
- Jaheim Oatis is participating in early stretches with his left leg heavily taped. The freshman DL did not play against Mississippi State.
- Alabama’s first batch of specialists and receivers has taken the field for early warmups and stretches.
- Nick Saban arrived for his pregame stroll about two hours before kickoff here in Death Valley.
- Today's officials
- Referee: Ken Williamson
- Umpire: Michael Moten
- Linesman: Stephen Ray
- Line Judge: Mickey Branson
- Back Judge: Michael Watson
- Field Judge: Daniel Gautreaux
- Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis
- Center Judge: Joel Moenkhoff
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama at LSU
When: 6 p.m. CT, November 5
Where: Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.
Series: Alabama leads, 55–26–5
Last Meeting: Alabama beat LSU 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryce Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. John Metchie III came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.
Will Anderson Jr. led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Henry To'oTo'o tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with Phidarian Mathis (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.
Last time out, Alabama: The Tide bounced back from a loss to defeat Mississippi State 30-6 during homecoming.
Last time out, LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.