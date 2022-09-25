Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Today is ... National Quesadilla Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Notre Dame's Bobby Bayliss Hidden Dual, South Bend, Ind.

Men's Golf: Alabama vs SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn., All Day

Soccer: Alabama vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Auburn def. Alabama 26-28, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.

Men's Tennis: The Alabama men’s tennis team came away with six wins on the second day of the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday. Zach Foster and Roan Jones opened with a 6-4 win in doubles, beating Notre Dame’s Connor Fu and Yu Zhang. The duo also picked up wins in their respective singles matches. Foster went 7-5, 6-1 to top Connor Fu (Notre Dame), while Jones battled for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Yu Zhang (ND). The 33rd ranked doubles tandem of Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov defeated Norte Dame’s Matthew Che and Sebastian Dominko, 6-3. Planinsek also closed his singles match, 6-3, 6-4 to garner the win after falling 4-6 in the first set to Matthew Che (ND). Joao Ferreira picked up a straight-sets victory to down Noah Becker (ND), 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Golf: A pair of Alabama women’s golfers shot under par to lead the Crimson Tide during Saturday's second round of the Mason Rudolph Championship. As a team, the Tide improved five shots from Friday’s opening round 297 with a 292 in round two to end the day in 11th overall with a 36-hole total of 13-over par 589. Benedetta Moresco led the charge with a 2-under par 70, a season-best total. Her round was highlighted by an eagle on the 477-yard par 5 fourth hole. Moresco (75-70) is tied with teammate Kynadie Adams (71-74) for 23rd overall to lead UA with both players carding a 1-over 145 after 36 holes. Meanwhile, Sarah Edwards also had her season-best performance with a 1-under 71 on Saturday to give the Crimson Tide two players under par in the second round. She will enter the third and final round in a tie for 31st and two shots behind her teammates with a 147 (76-71).

Did You Notice?

September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.

September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.

September 25, 1978: A smiling Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the caption, “Scouting Report: new TV show; no girlfriend; off booze; pain in knees but not in pocketbook”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.” — Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive on what he considered his greatest accomplishment

