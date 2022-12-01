Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Today is ... National Pie Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 88, Mercer 52

Did you notice?

Pelicans forward Herb Jones did not return against the Raptors after leaving with an ankle injury, but x-rays came back negative.

Alabama Soccer was named the Southeast Region Staff of the Year.

Alabama Volleyball's Aliyah Wells was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team.

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.

December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.

December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this...

