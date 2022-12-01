Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pie Day.

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 88, Mercer 52

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you notice?

  • Pelicans forward Herb Jones did not return against the Raptors after leaving with an ankle injury, but x-rays came back negative. 
  • Alabama Soccer was named the Southeast Region Staff of the Year. 
  • Alabama Volleyball's Aliyah Wells was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team.  

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.

December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.

December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.

Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 3, 1973, Bear Bryant; Alabama is the best, for now

We'll leave you with this...

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
All Things Bama

Breaking: Rose Bowl Changes Direction, CFP Expansion Expected in 2024

By Christopher Walsh
Sarah Ashlee Barker
All Things Bama

Defense First: Alabama Women Force 23 Turnovers En Route to Mercer Win

By Joe Schatz
IMG_3889
All Things Bama

BamaCentral At The College Cup: Day 1

By Mason Smith
Kristy Curry vs Wake Forest
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Crushes Mercer 88-52, Improves to 5-2

By Joe Schatz
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals won 37-30.
Bama/NFL

Crimson Tide Domination? 15 Things to Know: Bama in the NFL, Week 13

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) is hit and tackled by Austin Peay linebacker Hosea Knifeley Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point Reactions to the Phil Knight Invitational Blake Byler Joey Blackwell B
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Reactions to the Phil Knight Invitational

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell