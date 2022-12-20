Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Today is ... Go Caroling Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Southeastern Louisiana, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: No. 9 Alabama vs Jackson State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
No Games Played on Monday.
Did you Notice?
- Tua Tagovailoa won the popular vote for the Pro Bowl:
- Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis started a nonprofit benefitting athletes and young adults:
- And for the fourth time out of six weeks, a member of Alabama basketball was named SEC Freshman of the Week:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.
December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley, who was born on this date in 1994, to CampusLore.