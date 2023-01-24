Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Peanut Butter Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

No events scheduled for Tuesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: No. 4 LSU 89, Alabama 51

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

221 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Colin Sexton finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the Jazz's win over the Charlotte Hornets:
  • Josh Jacobs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Surtain II, and Quinnen Williams were named to the Pro Football Writers All NFL team:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

 January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." –Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

