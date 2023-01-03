Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: No. 7 Alabama vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Monday.

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama walk-on long snapper Gabe Pugh entered the transfer portal:
  • Jahmyr Gibbs posted his farewell to Alabama fans as he heads off to the NFL:
  • And we're glad Chris Stewart's sense of fashion has gotten better with age:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.

January 3, 1992: Blake Sims was born in Gainesville, Ga.

January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” — Mal Moore

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs walks down a hallway lined with Sports Illustrated covers before going to a press conference for University of Alabama juniors to announce their intentions to enter the NFL draft.
