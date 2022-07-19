Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Today is … National Words with Friends Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

46 days

Alabama RHP Dylan Ray was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the 108th overall pick.

Alabama volleyball picked up its 10th-consecutive USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award:

And Jameson Williams and Jaylen Waddle were both listed in the top five fastest wide receivers in Madden 23:

July 19, 1959: When asked about a 5 a.m. meeting with assistants Jerry Claiborne, Gene Stallings and Pat James in his office earlier in the day, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said, "We have a lot of meetings and I can assure you they aren't social gatherings either." Bryant, who doubled as athletic director, was pleased with the ever-growing interest in the football program and especially with the report from ticket manager B.W. Whittington that all tickets to the Auburn and Tennessee games were already sold. — Bryant Museum

July 19, 1965: The famous Sports Illustrated cover of Joe Namath standing on Broadway was published.

“Miss Terry does not want me at home. I can tell you that. She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70, or 80. So she's looking for something for me to do. Now, I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that. But I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn't capable of making a contribution that would be positive to the success of the program.” – Nick Saban

