Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
- Alabama RHP Dylan Ray was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the 108th overall pick.
- Alabama volleyball picked up its 10th-consecutive USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award:
- And Jameson Williams and Jaylen Waddle were both listed in the top five fastest wide receivers in Madden 23:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 19, 1959: When asked about a 5 a.m. meeting with assistants Jerry Claiborne, Gene Stallings and Pat James in his office earlier in the day, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said, "We have a lot of meetings and I can assure you they aren't social gatherings either." Bryant, who doubled as athletic director, was pleased with the ever-growing interest in the football program and especially with the report from ticket manager B.W. Whittington that all tickets to the Auburn and Tennessee games were already sold. — Bryant Museum
July 19, 1965: The famous Sports Illustrated cover of Joe Namath standing on Broadway was published.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Miss Terry does not want me at home. I can tell you that. She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70, or 80. So she's looking for something for me to do. Now, I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that. But I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn't capable of making a contribution that would be positive to the success of the program.” – Nick Saban