Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games for Tuesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: No. 17 Utah 93, Alabama 86

Did you Notice?

Alabama Women's Cross Country Team got a flurry of All-American awards for their 2022 season:

Brandon Miller was the SEC freshman of the week:

Alabama Men's Golf Team got three recruits on National Signing Day:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Nov. 22: “This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach.

