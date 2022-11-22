Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Cranberry Relish Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

No games for Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: No. 17 Utah 93, Alabama 86

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama Women's Cross Country Team got a flurry of All-American awards for their 2022 season:
  • Brandon Miller was the SEC freshman of the week:
  • Alabama Men's Golf Team got three recruits on National Signing Day:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Nov. 22: “This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach.

We'll Leave You With This:

Lane Kiffin, left, was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2014-16.
All Things Bama

Will the Auburn Coaching Search be a Distraction for the Iron Bowl? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) celebrates his game tying touchdown at the end of regulation during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27,
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week with Zac Blackerby

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young on the Walk of Champions
All Things Bama

Should Bryce Young be up for the Heisman Trophy? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.
All Things Bama

Biggest Rivalry Really Not Up for Debate, Alabama-Auburn: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Shane Lyons
All Things Bama

Shane Lyons Returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer

By University of Alabama sports information
Brandon Miller at South Alabama
All Things Bama

Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of The Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Leaning into External Factors for Iron Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams encourages his team during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Remembers Cadillac Williams the Player as he Prepares to Face Him as Auburn Coach

By Katie Windham