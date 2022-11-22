Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games for Tuesday.
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's Basketball: No. 17 Utah 93, Alabama 86
Did you Notice?
- Alabama Women's Cross Country Team got a flurry of All-American awards for their 2022 season:
- Brandon Miller was the SEC freshman of the week:
- Alabama Men's Golf Team got three recruits on National Signing Day:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Nov. 22: “This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach.
We'll Leave You With This: