Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Today is...National Peanut Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Intercollegiate Lake Elmo, Minn.

Crimson Tide Results

No results

Did You Notice?

• The gymnastics team announced its 2023 home schedule, which includes five meets, all of which will be against teams that finished last season in the top 25.

Jan 6: Michigan State

Jan. 20: Florida

Feb. 3: Auburn

Feb. 24: LSU

March 10: Boise State

• The women’s golf team carded a team score of 303 (+15) and was 10th overall after the opening round of the prestigious ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn. Benedetta Moresco was in a tie for 24th overall with a 2-over par 74 on the par 72, 6,408-yard Royal Golf Club course. Freshmen Kynadie Adams and Taylor Kehoe, each making their Crimson Tide debut, were in a tie for 35th at 4-over 76.

• The Alabama Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule was released:

• Jerry Judy caught his first touchdown of the season for the Denver Broncos in their 17-16 loss to Seattle

• Alabama Kicker Will Reichard was named SEC Special Teams player of the week after going 2-2, including the game-winning kick against Texas Saturday

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You with This