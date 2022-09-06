Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Today is ... National Read a Book Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Soccer: Alabama at Utah Valley, Orem, Utah, Noon CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
No games on Monday.
Did you Notice?
- Riley Parker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Gianna Parker was named SEC freshman of the week as the Tide beat #6 BYU 3-1, then tied Utah 1-1
Najee Harris was named one of the Pittsburg Steelers' Captains for the upcoming season
- Bryce Young's new Dr. Pepper 'Fansville' ad released during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game last night
Today in Crimson Tide History
September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.
September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.
September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You with This
Actress and writer Sela Ward wished a "Roll Tide" to the football team after the 55-0 win over Utah State: