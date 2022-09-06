Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Today is ... National Read a Book Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Utah Valley, Orem, Utah, Noon CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games on Monday.

Did you Notice?

Riley Parker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Gianna Parker was named SEC freshman of the week as the Tide beat #6 BYU 3-1, then tied Utah 1-1

Najee Harris was named one of the Pittsburg Steelers' Captains for the upcoming season

Bryce Young's new Dr. Pepper 'Fansville' ad released during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game last night

Today in Crimson Tide History

September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.

September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.

September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You with This

Actress and writer Sela Ward wished a "Roll Tide" to the football team after the 55-0 win over Utah State: