Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

17 Days

Did You Notice?

It was women's basketball assistant coach Roman Tubner's birthday!

Golfer Robert Shelton regained his PGA Tour card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

August 17, 1988: Offensive coordinator Homer Smith named David Smith his starting quarterback, giving the senior walk-on from Gadsden the nod over Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. – Bryant Museum

August 17, 1951: Former Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide baseball player Butch Hobson was born in Tuscaloosa. He had an eight-year career in the Major Leagues (with the Red Sox, Angels and Yankees), and was Boston’s manager from 1992-94).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I believe in my heart that I did the best I could. I don't regret a single thing I did. I made a lot of friends. Hope I didn't make any enemies.

"I never embarrassed a player on the field. I never embarrassed a player in front of his teammates. That's how I managed here, and that's how I managed in the minors. If people are saying different, they don't know me. I knew when I took this job it wouldn't be easy. It didn't change me. I stayed Butch. I did. If I'd have changed, they wouldn't have had to fire me. I'd have resigned." — Butch Hobson when he was fired by the Red Sox in 1994.

The October 14th meet will be the first regular-season home competition since 2017.