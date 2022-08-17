Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Thrift Shop Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

17 Days

Did You Notice?

It was women's basketball assistant coach Roman Tubner's birthday!

Golfer Robert Shelton regained his PGA Tour card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 17, 1988: Offensive coordinator Homer Smith named David Smith his starting quarterback, giving the senior walk-on from Gadsden the nod over Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. – Bryant Museum 

August 17, 1951: Former Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide baseball player Butch Hobson was born in Tuscaloosa. He had an eight-year career in the Major Leagues (with the Red Sox, Angels and Yankees), and was Boston’s manager from 1992-94).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I believe in my heart that I did the best I could. I don't regret a single thing I did. I made a lot of friends. Hope I didn't make any enemies. 

"I never embarrassed a player on the field. I never embarrassed a player in front of his teammates. That's how I managed here, and that's how I managed in the minors. If people are saying different, they don't know me. I knew when I took this job it wouldn't be easy. It didn't change me. I stayed Butch. I did. If I'd have changed, they wouldn't have had to fire me. I'd have resigned." — Butch Hobson when he was fired by the Red Sox in 1994.

We'll Leave You With This ...

The October 14th meet will be the first regular-season home competition since 2017.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryant-Denny Stadium Lights - Sweet Home Alabama
All Things Bama

Cheers! Alcohol to be Sold in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Fall

By Mason Smith3 hours ago
Giants Safety Xavier McKinney
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Young New York Giants

By Hunter De Siver9 hours ago
DeMarcco Hellams at first fall scrimmage
All Things Bama

How the Position Battles at Receiver, Corner are Making Both Groups Better

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Alabama soccer vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

SEC Coaches Bullish on Alabama Soccer in Preseason Rankings

By Christopher Walsh13 hours ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Three-And-Out: Which SEC Transfer will have the Best Season?

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, College Football Preview, August 16, 2010, Dont'a Hightower, Mark Barron, Marcell Dareus
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Joey BlackwellAug 16, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs drills during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Mark Ingram II is Back in New Orleans

By Hunter De SiverAug 15, 2022 4:01 PM EDT
DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 28, 2021
All Things Bama

DeMarcco Hellams Shares Thoughts about the Secondary Heading into His Final Season

By Mason SmithAug 15, 2022 2:15 PM EDT