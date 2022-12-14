Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Today is ... National Alabama Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled for today.

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: Alabama 91 Memphis 88

Did you Notice?

Alabama forward Noah Clowney took home the hard hat in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night.

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. played his first game of the NBA season for the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with four points and a rebound in New Orleans' 121-100 loss to the Utah Jazz. Lewis had been recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December 2021.

Alabama Soccer's Reyna Reyes was named as a 2022 Honda Award finalist. The award is given to the top woman athlete in college sports.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 14, 1819: Alabama became the 22nd state in the nation, the only one added to the United States that year. The young country had acquired the British claims to all territory east of the Mississippi River as part of the treaty to end the American Revolution.

December 14, 1956: Tony Nathan was born in Birmingham, Ala.

December 14, 1963: In the latest regular season game ever played by the Crimson Tide, Alabama used a 100-yard kickoff return by Gary Martin, a 1-yard run by Benny Nelson and a 36-yard field goal by Tim Davis to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Miami en route to a 17-12 victory. Playing without the suspended quarterback Joe Namath, Alabama scored all 17 of its points in the first half before the Hurricane's George Mira, who was 24 of 48 for 301 yards, rallied Miami in the second half. – Bryant Museum.

December 14, 2017: Frank Lary, a two-time All-Star who won a Gold Glove and led the American League in wins in 1956, died in the same city he was born, Northport, Alabama.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Regardless of who was coaching them, they still would have been a great team. I said early in the season that they were the nicest, even sissiest, bunch I ever had. I think they read it, because later on they got unfriendly." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on his first national championship team in 1961.

We'll Leave You With This:

The Alabama Gymnastics season is steadily approaching. On Friday night at Coleman Coliseum, the team will host its Crimson and White Preview at 7 p.m. CT. Admission is free to all fans.