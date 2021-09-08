Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Volleyball: Kennesaw State def. Alabama 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

• The Tennessee Titans freed up more than $11 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contract of wide receiver Julio Jones. The former Alabama standout gets $14 million this year as a signing bonus and two voidable years (2024-25) to the end of the deal. Meanwhile, his salary-cap number for $15.3 million to $4.1 million.

• Alabama volleyball player Dru Kuck Earns Second Straight SEC Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week Award

• Justin Thomas gave everyone a progress report on his 2020-21 goals:

• Broncos are reportedly signing CB Saivion Smith back to the practice squad after Mac McCain III was signed away by the Eagles.

This will be the fourth meeting between Mercer and Alabama, dating back to 1939. How many points has Mercer score in the series?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum

September 8, 2008: Running back Glen Coffee appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated following Alabama’s impressive win over Clemson.

“What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

