Bryce Young, Will Reichard Win SEC Players of the Week Honors

Alabama quarterback wins league's offensive award for performance in his first career start with Crimson Tide.

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start with the Crimson Tide.

Kicker Will Reichard also won the special teams award following Alabama's 44-13 victory over No. 14 Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

Young set Alabama records for yards and touchdowns by a quarterback in their first career start. The previous marks were Jalen Hurts' 287 yards in 2016, and three touchdown passed by Mac Jones in 2019 and Joe Namath in 1962.

He completed 71.1 percent of his passes (27 of 38) while recording a passer rating of 181.8, and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and 12.7 yards per completion.

Young was also 8 of 10 for 157 yards, seven first downs and two touchdowns on third downs. That included a 94-yard touchdown to transfer junior Jameson Williams, which tied for the second longest touchdown pass in school history.

Reichard connected on all three field goal attempts, hitting from 38, 51 and 40 yards.

He accounted for 11 total points, making all five extra point attempts, and kicked off seven times, forcing seven touchbacks, while averaging 62.9 yards per kickoff.

The other SEC award winners for Week 1, which was played over Labor Day weekend: