Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Cornerback Josh Jobe

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile the 17 Alabama players who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alabama is looking for senior cornerback Josh Jobe to be one of the leaders of what could be an outstanding defense in 2021.

Last year he built on his top-notch performance against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, where he started in place of Trevon Diggs and finished with six tackles and notched his first interception.

Jobe also fortified his reputation for hitting like a safety in the Rose Bowl, where he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff to set the tone against Notre Dame and totaled seven tackles.

Josh Jobe

No. 28

Pos: Cornerback

Ht: 5-11

Wt: 188

DOB: 4/9/98

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

High School: Cheshire Academy, Conn.

Pros

Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense. Communicates to pass off routes and get his side of the secondary lined up. Fast enough to carry verticals down the sideline. When he triggers, he gets downhill quickly, displaying straight-line burst. Makes an attempt to find the ball in the air when he has favorable positioning and can afford it, if not he plays the hands. Length allows him to contest the catch point. Jobe contributes willingly in the run game, getting off blocks and tackling ball carriers reliably.

Cons

Gets caught flat-footed, trying to shoot his hands, allowing defenders to cross his face and separate off the ball. Jobe is too grabby when he ends up in bad positions, leading to penalties. Lacks the foot speed and fluidity required to mirror receivers in man coverage. Gets too deep in zone coverage, allowing for space underneath when there is no vertical threat and triggers slowly.

Summary

Long-limbed corner who is predominantly deployed in zone coverage. Jobe contests the catch point and is physical in run support. When playing man coverage, he is unable to mirror and gets grabby. Jobe projects as a deep zone cornerback who is best in a deep third or quarter. A transition to safety makes sense as his skill set is better suited for it in certain defenses. His physicality translates to special teams where he can be a contributor while offering depth in the secondary.

Grade: 7.2 (now)/7.7 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

Jobe was a player whose emotions sometimes got the best of him when he was younger, but he's really developed as a player and cornerback and is looking to improve his draft stock this season. Pro Football Focus had him as an honorable mention All-American last season, when he totaled 55 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks, and added 11 pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles and one quarterback pressure. The website claimed he allowed only one reception every 20.0 coverage snaps to rank sixth nationally, but the stat that got our attention was he yielded just one touchdown.

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.

